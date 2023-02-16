A native of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Shaikh Abdul Sattar has proved that hard work will lead to success one day. Abdul, who worked as a delivery boy in Zomato and Swiggy, has now become a software engineer at Probe Information Services Pvt in Bengaluru.

To help his family financially, he used to work as a delivery agent for firms like Zomato, Swiggy, and Ola. While working, he enrolled in a coding course on the advice of a friend. At that time, he used to work as a delivery boy from 6 pm to 12 am every day. The rest of the time he used to practice to improve his communication skills.

Taking to LinkedIn to share his journey, Abdul wrote, “I wanted to contribute financially to my family as soon as possible. Because my father is a contract employee and we only had enough money that we could fulfill our daily needs. I was very shy in the beginning, but I learned a lot while working as a delivery boy."

Abdul credits his job as a delivery agent for improving his communication skills. He also created a web application and has worked on some small projects. After this, he started applying for jobs. Meanwhile, he developed coding skills in NxtWave and cracked the interview at Probe Information Services Pvt Ltd (Probe42). The company hired him as a software engineer. Abdul is now able to support his family financially with his new job. According to Abdul’s LinkedIn profile, he can work professionally in software languages like JavaScript, Python, SQL, and Node.js.

