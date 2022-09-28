CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran#PFIBan#IndvsSA#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » education-career » Success Story: Overcoming Financial Hardship, Haryana Girl Builds Career Abroad, Leaves it for Govt Job, Becomes IPS Officer
1-MIN READ

Success Story: Overcoming Financial Hardship, Haryana Girl Builds Career Abroad, Leaves it for Govt Job, Becomes IPS Officer

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: September 28, 2022, 10:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Pooja Yadav is an IPS officer of the 2018 batch. (Photo: Instagram/ @poojayadav_ips)

Pooja Yadav is an IPS officer of the 2018 batch. (Photo: Instagram/ @poojayadav_ips)

After working in Canada and Germany for a few years, IPS Pooja Yadav wanted to do something for her country and that is why she left her job abroad and came to India

IPS Pooja Yadav was born on 20 September 1988. She spent her childhood in Haryana. Pooja Yadav is an IPS officer of the 2018 batch and is counted among the most beautiful administrative officers in the country. She has done many jobs in India and abroad before becoming an IPS officer.

Pooja Yadav did her early studies at a Haryana-based school. She has a degree in MTech in Biotechnology and Food Technology. Pooja’s family always supported her but they were financially weak. While studying for MTech and preparing for the UPSC exam, she taught tuition to children to meet her expenses and also worked as a receptionist.

To have a stable and decent earning, after completing studies she went to Canada. After working in Canada for a few years, she moved to Germany.

Even though she was earning well while residing abroad, she had a willingness to do something for her country and work for those from low-income families. Acting on her calling, she came back to India and started preparing for the civil services exam.

IPS Pooja Yadav wanted to do something for her country. (Photo: Instagram)

Despite her hard work, Yadav could not clear UPSC civil services in her first attempt. Even after failing in her first attempt, she did not give up. She worked harder and she was successful in securing 174th rank in the second attempt.

Read | Success Story: Meet Kanika Rathi Who Left Union Ministry Job to Become IAS Officer

Now, Pooja Yadav is an officer in the Gujarat cadre. The road to becoming an IPS officer was not easy for her.

IPS Pooja Yadav married 2016 batch IAS officer Vikalp Bhardwaj. (Photo: Instagram)

Pooja Yadav married 2016 batch IAS officer Vikalp Bhardwaj in the year 2021. He is a Kerala cadre officer but after marrying Pooja, he requested for transfer to the Gujarat cadre. The two met at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. Pooja Yadav is also very active on social media.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 28, 2022, 10:29 IST
last updated:September 28, 2022, 10:30 IST