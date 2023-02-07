The son of a ‘bidi’ worker, Nabirul Islam, has secured rank 15 in the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) executive exam. A resident of Mahendrapur village of Suti police station of Murshidabad, Nabirul has secured rank 15 in the exam. Earlier, an agricultural technology assistant, he is now waiting for his posting as a WBCS officer.

The state civil services main exam result 2020 was released recently. Nabirul got 15th rank in the general category. As soon as Nabirul’s success spread to the area, the entire village was filled with joy. From friends to villagers, everyone came to his house to greet him. His father Irfan Ali and his mother Feroza Bibi are ‘bidi’ workers.

At home, he stays up all night studying after helping his mother Feroza Bibi in tying ‘bidi’ tying. In 2005, Nabirul completed the secondary examination from Aurangabad High School and higher secondary in 2007. He then went on to complete BTech in 2013 and joined a private company. Later, he joined the Dhuliyan Municipality and in 2019, he joined as an agricultural technology assistant in the Cotton Agriculture Department.

Along with the job, he continued to study. Nabirul appeared in the 2020 mains exam which was held after the 2021 elections. As soon as the results of the examination are out, Nabirul passed the post of deputy magistrate by securing 15th place in the general seat in the state. After completing training, he will join the post of block development officer.

