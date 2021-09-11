Success Story: Ummul Kher Battled Fractures, Poverty to Clear IAS in 1st Attempt

Ummul Kher was extremely young when her family moved to a slum in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. Her father, a street vendor, sold clothes to make ends meet. And while the survival itself was extremely trying, her family faced another crisis when a Delhi government order led to the demolition of the slum where they lived. Ummul’s family moved to another slum in the Trilok Puri area. And all this while the girl, born in Rajasthan’s Pali, dealt with Bone Fragile Disorder, which makes a human’s bones weak. As a result of this disorder, her bones would fracture easily. She had 16 fractures and 8 surgeries just because of the dangerous disorder she suffered from.

But little did people know that Ummul would make not just her parents but her city and state proud. Not just that, she would also become an inspiration for millions of young girls in India. Needless to say, the journey from childhood to becoming an IAS officer was full of struggle. Living in a slum made it all the more difficult for her to prepare for UPSC. Her family’s financial condition wasn’t stable, the reason she started taking tuition at a very young age.

Ummul used to pay her school fee with the money she earned through tuition. She scored 91% in class 10 and 89% in class 12. After doing graduation from Delhi University Ummul did MA in International Relations from JNU and then took admission in MPhil/Ph.D. course at the same university. Along with this, she started preparing for UPSC. Owing to her hard work, she cleared her UPSC exam in the first attempt in 2017. Getting 420th rank in all India, she became an IAS officer. Today her story is an inspiration for thousands of people like her.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here