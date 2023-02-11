Summer Vacation 2023: Awesome Activities to Keep Your Kids Engaged During Holidays

SUMMER VACATION 2023: Summers call for fun and frolic. It is the time when kids can unwind from the hustles of their world and make memories they can cherish forever. Channeling the energy of kids into something meaningful and interesting can be hard. Especially when schools are closed and they have a lot of free time at hand. Here are some super engaging summer activities to unleash their creativity. These will also help you foster their brain development, encourage physical fitness, build essential life skills, cultivate a positive relationship with nature, or simply get along with friends and family. Read on to find more:

Summer Activities for Kids that Exercise Their Brains

Hands on projects

Trying out science experiments can not just be fun but educating as well, engage in craft activities or build new projects. Cooking and Baking

Educate kids about nutrition, coach them to try to follow recipes and measure ingredients. Solving puzzles

Attempt games like Sudoku, solve crossword puzzles or jigsaw puzzles. Reading

Expand their world by encouraging them to read books they like, join a summer reading program or start a new book club. Learning a new skill

Introduce them to learning a new skill like playing an instrument, take up a new sport or a new language.

Summer Activities for Kids that Promote Exercise

Dance

Let your kids groove to music and let them express themselves. Swimming

It is a perfect low-impact activity for water babies. Be it in a pool or a lake, kids would definitely love playing with water. Outdoor Sports

Take your kids to a local playground or motivate them to play a sport like basketball, roller skates, football. Hiking, Camping and Obstacle Courses

Plan a trip to go for a hike or camping. Taking cones, hula hoops and jump ropes to set up obstacles, engaging in adventure activities are not just great to stay physically fit but a new experience too.

Nature Activities for Kids

Wildlife and Bird Watching

Plan an outing to a local park or hike and let your kids learn about animals and their habitats. Gardening

Educate your kids about vegetation, help them learn to grow and care for plants, flowers, and vegetables. Beachcombing and Nature scavenger hunt

Visit a beach and let your kids find sea shells and make sand castles. Plan a scavenger hunt and hide some items in rocks and leaves.

Artsy Activities for Kids

Painting and other art forms

Art can be the perfect way for kids to express themselves and their creativity. Provide them with watercolors, markers, or other materials. Alternatively, they can also create collages or make prints using objects found in nature, like leaves and vegetables. Paper mache

Paper mache projects can be messy but your kids are sure to enjoy them. Provide them with balloons, newspaper, and glue and let their creativity unfold. Sculpting

Teach kids how to create sculptures using clay, play dough, or recycled materials.

Nighttime Summer Family Fun

Outdoor movie night

If you have access to a backyard or balcony, set up a projector and screen, and bring in some snacks to watch your kid’s favorite movies. Laidback night

All you have to do is gather the entire family together and roast some marshmallows while you create memories with a laidback night Outdoor games

Let the kids enjoy some of their favourite and safe outdoor games after the sun goes down. This is perfect for letting them burn their energy before they hit the bed. Stargazing

This is the perfect way to pique your child’s curiosity about the constellations and stars.

Summer Activities for Kids and Their Friends

Amusement parks

It is every kid’s dream to have a fun day at an amusement park. Let them have fun at the roller coasters and other rides. Finish off the day with some fulfilling snacks. Water activities

Spend a day at the pool or a beach playing in the water. While pools give the time to have a refreshing swim along with some fun games, beaches are perfect for building sandcastles. Game day

This can include playing board games, video games, or any friendly match of an outdoor sport.

