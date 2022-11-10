Sunny Leone's Image Appears on KARTET 2022 Admit Card, Social Media Users Say 'Unpardonable'

During the Karnataka Teachers’ Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2022 held on November 6, a candidate was found to be carrying an admit card featuring the image of actor Sunny Leone. The incident came to light after the principal of Rudrappa College, where the exam was held, lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police. The candidate said she did not fill the application online and had asked others to do it on her behalf.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the state education department after the screenshot of the admit card has gone viral. Karnataka Congress social media chairperson BR Naidu blamed it on the education department and took to Twitter to share a photo of the admit card.

“In the admit card for the recruitment of teachers, the photograph of a blue-chip star has been published instead of the candidate. What else can be expected from the party watching the blue film in the House? @BCNagesh_bjp Hey, if you want to see a blue-chip star, hang a photo, don’t use the education department!” tweeted Naidu.

Commenting on Naidu’s post, one Twitter user said, “If this has really happened, it is unpardonable! @BSBommai ji … this appears to be a serious matter, although it looks like funny for some! Definitely damaging for ur Govts credibility!” (sic)

While another user sharing an image of the card wrote, “Karnataka TET Exam admit card has Sunny Leone adult photo. Congress has alleged that it’s fault of KA education dept, which govt has refuted. However, the candidate said, she took help of husband’s friend in filling up forms and uploading photo at exam portal.” (sic)

According to police, the goof-up may have occurred during the time of filling up the application form while uploading the photograph of the candidate. The education department said in a statement that candidates have to fill the application online for which a user ID and password is generated, which is accessible only to the candidates.

The department added that it has no role in generating the examination hall ticket because it has to be done by the candidates only. “The department has no role in whatever media is reporting on this issue. Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident,” the Public Instruction Department told the media.

Earlier, during a university exam in Muzaffarpur, Uttar Pradesh, the admit card of a student of BA (honours) featured the names of Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi as his mother and father. The incident happened in Dhanraj Bhagat Degree College. Following an inquiry, it found the admit card belonged to 20-year-old Kundan Kumar, who may have done the mischief himself.

— with PTI inputs

