Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar's Student Battles Financial Hardships to Crack UPSC Civil Services

Anand Kumar, the founder of Super 30, has shared a picture with his former student Krishna Rai. Through a Twitter post, he informed that Krishna has now become an Assistant Commissioner after cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

He also mentioned that his former student had seen very tough times financially. His condition was so bad that he had to struggle for a mere amount of Rs 50, informed Anand. The renowned coach also added that he is feeling proud as a teacher since his student has done so well. He also stressed that Krishna is extremely compassionate towards the poor in the society. The popular teacher also added a famous hindi couplet in the end to express his emotions.

कभी 50 रूपये के लिए संघर्ष करने वाला मेरा शिष्य कृष्ण राय यूपीएससी क्वालीफाई करके असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर बनकर आज मुझसे मिलने आया तब शिक्षक होने पर गर्व होने लगा | दबे-कुचले लोगों के प्रति उसकी संवेदनशीलता को देखकर मुझे लगा मेरे सीने में नह तेरे सीने में सहीहो कहीं भी आग जलनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/t9ChrUoUge— Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) June 21, 2021

As expected majority of the netizens have lauded Anand’s efforts in helping Krishna make a successful career. Some people have also commented saying that they want their children to guided by ‘Anand Sir’ for IIT and UPSC exams. Here is a look at some of the many reactions:

Recently, he had also shared a snap with another former student named Dhananjay. The proud teacher informed that his student had went on to study in the prestigious Kings’s College in London on full scholarship. Dhananjay too was not financially well off and had to face many hardships during his journey. He currently has a startup named ‘Levelup IAS’. Furthermore, Anand revealed that Dhananjay has also cracked the Bihar Public Service Commission examination. This is a state level examination which is given by those people who are interested in civil services in Bihar.

It was a pleasant morning today, as my old student #Dhananjay, who overcmse acute hardship to continue education and studied on full scholarship at King’s College, London, came to my house with sweets. His startup ‘Levelup IAS’, became a talking point and recently cracked BPSC. pic.twitter.com/JPYvLhExL2— Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) June 20, 2021

Anand is best known for his Super 30 programme in Patna for IIT aspirantsand his life story was brought on the silver screen by Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Super 30’.The movie features Hrithik Roshan as Anand, along with Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu, Amit Sadh, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi vivek jha and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles.

