Supreme Court Personal Assistant Interview 2020 Schedule Released at https://main.sci.gov.in

The Supreme Court of India on Friday, January 29, released the interview schedule for eligible candidates for the positions of Personal Assistant. The schedule is out on its official website www.main.sci.gov.in.The schedule contains the interview date, time, name and roll number of the selected candidates for the posts. A total of 27 candidates have been shortlisted for the Supreme Court of India Personal Assistant Interview 2020,which will be conducted via video conferencing due to the pandemic. The notification released also informed that the call letters along with instructions are being sent to the applicants through their registered email id.

However, if in case any candidate does not receive the call letter, he/she may contact the Branch Officer (Recruitment Cell) on 011-23112387 for issuance of a duplicate call letter.

Here are the details of the Personal Assistant Interview 2020 Schedule:

Date of the interview: The interview is scheduled to be conducted on February 15.

Time: The time slot fixed for the interview is 2:30 PM. However, the reporting time has been finalized at 01:00 P.M.

Mode of the interview: The interview will be held via Video Conferencing.

How to check and download the Personal Assistant Interview 2020 Schedule Notification

Following is the stepwise procedure for downloading the notification provided by the Supreme Court of India.

Step 1: Go to the official website by clicking the link https://main.sci.gov.in/recruitment.

Step 2: You will get a page filled with new notifications. Click on the Interview Schedule in connection with the selection process for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant option.

Step 3: A new window will open containing the notification.

Step 4: You can then download and take a copy of it for future references.

The candidates went through a series of tests to finally get shortlisted for the interview. The tests included objective type written test, typing speed test on computer, shorthand skill test and at last interview. However, applicants who qualified the initial round were only given the chance to attempt the next level. The pay scale for the position of Personal Assistant is around Rs 44,900 per month