Supreme Court to Hear Plea Seeking to Quash UGC Notice on Final Term Exams Today

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear petitions filed by 31 students across Universities seeking to quash a University Grants Commission (UGC) circular, which was issued on July 6 making it mandatory to conduct their final year exams by September 30.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy will hear the pleas on Monday. The petitioners have prayed that the examinations should be cancelled and results of such students should be calculated on the basis of their internal assessment or past performance.

The UGC circular dated July 6 asked all universities in the country to conduct the examinations in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and wrap up the final term examinations before September 30

The plea filed by students from 13 states and one union territory requested that mark sheets of students should be issued before July 31. It said that planned examinations be cancelled in the interest of justice for the students as the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise.

On July 7, the UGC had said the end-term examination for all final-year students would have to be mandatorily held by the end of September 2020, in offline or online mode.

Under the new UGC directive, if a student is unable to appear for examinations, an opportunity will be given to reappear for a special examination by the institution at a later date.

Meanwhile, one of the petitioners has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested the UGC to adopt the CBSE model and conduct an examination at a later date for the students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded on the basis of the assessment.