SWAYAM 2020 Admit Card Released, Check More Detail at swayam.gov.in
The candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card for SWAYAM 2020 from the official website swayam.gov.in.
Representative Image.
The Ministry of Education on Wednesday, September 23, has released the admit card for the SWAYAM 2020 examination. The candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card for SWAYAM 2020 from the official website, swayam.gov.in.
In order to download the admit card of SWAYAM 2020, these steps need to be followed:
Step 1: Log on to swayam.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads, “SWAYAM EXAMINATION SEPTEMBER 2020 ADMIT-CARD”. Click on this hyperlinked option
Step 3: You will be taken to a new page wherein you will be asked to enter your credentials. Hit the submit tab
Step 4: A new page consisting of your admit card will open
Step 5: Download and take a print out of your SWAYAM 2020 admit card
The examination which is being conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) will be held on September 29 and 30. The SWAYAM 2020 will be held online. Originally, the exam was scheduled for September 15 and September 16, but due to some operational reasons, the same had to be postponed.
SWAYAM course schedule has also been released by the UGC. Courses under SWAYAM began on September 14 and will end on December 14. The exam registration for those who are already enrolled in the course will begin from November 15 and will end on November 30.
For the unversed, SWAYAM has more than 2,867 courses that are taught by around 1,300 instructors from over 135 Indian universities. These courses are conducted online for all parties involved including students, teachers, and teacher educators.
In January this year, a total of 568 courses were uploaded for students. Till now, approximately 1.25 crore candidates have enrolled in various courses of SWAYAM.
The SWAYAM exam is conducted for all kinds of people, ranging from students to working professionals. This is basically for non-technology undergraduate, postgraduate, and MOOC courses.
