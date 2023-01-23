SWAYAM 2022: Application Correction Facility for July 2022 Semester Exams Begins Tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 semester exam from tomorrow, January 24. Candidates who applied for the SWAYAM 2022 July exam will be able to make corrections to their application forms through the official website at swayam.nta.ac.in on or before January 26.

According to the official notice, the SWAYAM July 2022 Semester exams will be conducted on February 25 and 26 this year. The Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and the second will commence from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

“Candidates will be able to make changes/corrections to the details, already submitted by them in their application form, through the ‘Correction Window’ when it opens,” reads the notice.

It is to be noted that candidates will be able to add more courses, to those already applied for, if they so desire, through the “Correction Window”.

SWAYAM July 2022 semester exams: check how to edit/ make changes

Step 1: Go to the official website of SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the main page, look for the SWAYAM July 2022 application correction link

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The SWAYAM July 2022 application form will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Make necessary changes to the application form and preview it before submitting

Step 6: Keep a printout of the SWAYAM July 2022 for future use and reference.

For any clarification/doubt, students can write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in or call the Agency Help Desk at 011-4075900 or 011-69227700. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website for all the latest updates regarding the exam. The online registration process for the SWAYAM July 2022 semester exam closed yesterday, January 22, 2023, at 5 pm.

