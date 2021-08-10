SWAYAM Exam Dates Out, Registrations to End on August 12

Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses has been scheduled for August 28 and August 29. Those who are interested in appearing for the SWAYAM exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) can register themselves on the official website, examform.swayam.gov.in, latest by August 12.

The exam on both days will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be between 9 am and 12 pm, while the second shift is scheduled to begin at 3 pm and will end on 6 pm. The exams are being held for admission in 276 SWAYAM courses.

In order to register yourself for the exam being held for SWAYAM courses, you need to follow the these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit SWAYAM’s official website https://examform.swayam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see a tab that reads ‘Register’. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will be asked to login using your credentials. Those who have not signed up previously will have to do so by clicking on the ‘Sign Up Now’ option. Once you complete the form and submit it, you will get your credentials

Step 4: Open the application form and fill all information accurately and attach the documents needed

Step 5: Submit the form and take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page for your future reference

All aspirants have been advised to keep a regular check on the official website as the important information related to the exam will be mentioned there. Further, the admit card for the exam is also going to be made available on the official website. All details pertaining to the exam like name, roll number, subject, exam timing and exam date will be mentioned on the document. No candidate will be permitted to give the exam without producing the hall ticket.

