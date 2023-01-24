SWAYAM July 2022 Semester Exam Correction Window Opens Today at swayam.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has closed the application process for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 semester exam on January 22. Now the NTA has opened the exam application form correction process begin from today. Candidates can make changes to the SWAYAM applications through the official website- swayam.nta.ac.in. The last date to make corrections in the SWAYAM July 2022 semester exam application form is January 26, 2023.

NTA’s official notice reads: “Candidates will be able to make changes/corrections to the details, already submitted by them in their application form, through the “Correction Window” when it opens. They will be able to add more courses, to those already applied for, if they so desire, through the “Correction Window".

SWAYAM July 2022 semester exams: Step to make changes

Step 1. Visit the official website- swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage click on the application correction link.

Step 3. Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Step 4. The SWAYAM 2023 application form will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Make the necessary changes in the application form.

Step 7. At last, take a printout for future use.

The SWAYAM July 2022 semester exam will be held on February 25 and February 26, 2023. For any clarification, candidates can write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in or call the NTA help desk at 011-4075900, 011-69227700.

Here are a few important things that candidates should keep in mind. Firstly, students should remember that the last date of submission of examination form is over. Further, the correction window is now open and the last date of correction window is January 26, 2023. Further, the dates of the examination of for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 semester exam is from February 25 to February 26, 2023.

Read all the Latest Education News here