Sweaters Without Pockets, No Jewellery: CAT 2021 Dress Code, Important Rules Released

With just a few days left for the IIM entrance — Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021, the exam organising authorities have issued exam guidelines including dress code. IIM aspirants will have to forgo jewelry, shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons on the exam day. Candidates are allowed to wear socks, plain pullovers or sweaters or cardigans but without any pockets. Further, candidates may be asked to remove their footwear outside the exam lab, as per the latest guidelines.

In another major update, the authorities have informed students to use the mouse to select the right Option as an answer for an MCQ and the on-screen Keyboard to answer a non-MCQ. The keyboard is not to be used and using the keyboard can lead to your test getting locked, the authorities informed. On completion of 40 minutes, the timer would reach zero, the current Section would be auto-submitted, and the Candidate would be automatically moved to the next section. The Candidate can then start answering the next Section.

As per the latest notice, students must not also carry mobile phones or any kind of electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

Candidates have been also advised to print the admit card and know all guidelines so that there is no confusion on the day of the exam. Those appearing for the exam have been advised not to wear any jewellery or any item(s) containing metal, shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam centre.

Those appearing for the exam must print the admit card on an A4-size paper, preferably using a laser printer. The hall ticket will be considered valid only if the candidate’s photograph and signature images are legibly printed. Candidates need to affix their photograph in the space provided on the admit card before handing it over for verification at the exam centre. The photograph must be the same as was uploaded during the application process. A Google map link has also been embedded in the electronic version of the admit card to locate the test centre. Candidates must also remember to carry their original ID proof.

Candidates will be informed of the reporting time by SMS and email the previous day of the exam, however, students must not report later than 8:15 am. for the forenoon session, and 12:15 noon for the afternoon session, and 4:15 pm for the evening session. CAT 2021 aspirants will have to go through a admit card verification process before the exam commences. They will also have to undergo thermal screening.

A pen and a scribble pad will be provided to the candidates for the exam. Students must drop their admit cards, pen and the scribble pad (with all pages intact) in the boxes to be provided at all exam centres post completion of the exam.

