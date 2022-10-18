Symbiosis' Centre for HR & Management Students Bag Summer Internship, Highest Monthly Stipend at Rs 4.4 lakh

Symbiosis Centre of Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune, conducted its summer placement season for the class of 2024 that saw the highest offered stipend of Rs 4.40 lakhs, a median stipend of Rs 2.40 lakhs, and an average stipend of Rs 2.52 lakhs.

The highest domestic package secured this academic year by the final year batch of MBA, MBA – BA (Business Analytics), and MBA – IDM (Infrastructure Development and Management) stood at Rs 35.50 lakhs, Rs 32.00 lakhs, and Rs 26.50 lakhs per annum, respectively. The average package for the batch was Rs 20.40 lakhs (MBA), Rs 17.30 lakhs (MBA-BA), and Rs 14.31 lakhs (MBA-IDM) per annum. The highest international package was Rs 61.50 lakhs annually.

The placement season saw the participation of over 110 national and international companies spanning various industries and domains, offering global opportunities to the students. These included ABInBev, DE Shaw, Deloitte, Diageo, EY, Flipkart, Google, HSBC, ITC, Media.net, Philips, Reliance Industries Limited, Tolaram, Udaan, Vedanta, VI, Wipro, ZS to name a few.

About the summer placement, Dr Netra Neelam, Director of SCMHRD said, “We are extremely grateful to our esteemed recruiters, both legacy as well as new, for their unwavering faith and support in our students. This reaffirms their faith in the quality of the cohort at SCMHRD, Pune. The Corporate Relations Team has, through sheer determination and perseverance, contributed to this achievement in record time. The ongoing batch has shown perseverance and skill in all pursuits and has taken their first steps towards their corporate journey by securing their internships.”

“The institute offers industry-related education in the fields of HR, marketing, finance, operations, infrastructure development and management, and business analytics. Students are closely guided in their pursuit of the requisite skills in the industry with avenues to seek mentorship from industry experts themselves. In addition to the academic foundation in business and management studies, the institute fosters strong interpersonal skills and an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset which set the students apart from the competition. The live projects carried out by the institute in collaboration with leading companies and organisations inculcate in the students a problem-solving thought process, crucial for all corporate and entrepreneurial affairs,” said SCMHRD, Pune.

