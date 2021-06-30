Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2021 Exam on July 10: Steps to Book Slot

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will conduct the undergraduate Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2021 from July 10 to 13 in a remote proctored mode. The varsity has started the slot booking facility from June 29 onwards and it will be available till July 1.

The admit card for the same has also been released on the official website of the university. The admit card can be downloaded by using their registered login credentials.

SET 2021: How to book a slot?

Step 1. Go to the official website of Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

Step 2. Click on ‘Slot Booking for SET’ on the homepage

Step 3. Login with SET Id and password provided during registration

Step 4. Choose a preferred time and date for the slot booking. Submit.

SET 2021: Exam pattern

The candidates who had submitted the SET 2021 admission form will have to appear for the computer-based examination and can book the slot at their convenience. The SET 2021 will be held in the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

The exam will be for 90 minutes. The MCQ questions of 60 marks will be asked from four sections - general English, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, and analytical and logical reasoning. In total, 60 questions will be asked and there will be no negative marking.

The varsity has released a set of guidelines to be followed during the remote proctored exam. As per the official statement, candidates will be able to take the test from their home, with a desktop/laptop (with a webcam), however, they must ensure the speed of internet connectivity should not be less than 5 Mbps. They must not indulge in any kind of misconduct and follow all the instructions as their activities will be recorded and supervised in near real-time by AI as well as a Human proctor. It is also advisable to take the test in a closed space. Candidates must be in formals or smart casuals while taking the test.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here