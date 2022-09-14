Symbiosis International Launches School of Online & Digital Learning, to Offer Management, Tech, Humanities Courses

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU), has launched the Symbiosis School of Online and Digital Learning (SSODL), to further digital education and upskilling in management, technology and humanities through remote learning technology.

The institute claims that the new initiative by SIU is aimed at offering a host of undergraduate and post-graduate online programmes such as BBA, BSc in Economics, BCA, MBA, MSc in computer applications, MSc in data sciences, MSc in economics and MA in mass communication. These end-to-end online programmes can be accessed 24×7 across geographies, through the world-class advanced learning management system, added the institute in its press release.

Also read| DU Admissions 2022: BCom, BA Political Science, English (Hons) Most Highly Regarded Courses; Report

Interested candidates can register for their choice of programme online and pay the registration fee, virtually to secure registration. They can attach the scanned copy of the required documents for verification by SSODL and then pay the programme fee online. Upon completion of the payment process, candidates would need to take a printout of the submitted application form and courier it to SSODL along with the photocopies of required documents. Candidates will receive their study material from SSODL within 15 days from the date of admission.

Dr Raju Ganesh Sunder, Director, Symbiosis School of Online and Digital Learning said, “The online programmes have been developed by experts from the top Symbiosis institutes in India, designed in line with the regular programmes, but will be offered through online learning. Delivering digital education supported by e-content and e-tutorial, followed by discussion for peer learning and assessments will help us empower the youth of the country to unlock their career potential.”

“The online degree accorded by SSODL is at par with the regular and offline modes. Guided by learned academic and industry experts, the online management, technology and humanities programmes at SSODL follow a case-based learning methodology that supports self-paced learning (access to recorded sessions), without the need to visit campus. Students also get the opportunity to interact with the faculty for live lectures and discussion forums or to address any curriculum-based query,” said the institute in its release. In addition, students of the online programmes also undergo workshops and boot camps to develop entrepreneurship and leadership skills.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here