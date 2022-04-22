Symbiosis School of International Studies Launches MA in African Studies

Symbiosis School of International Studies (SSIS) has launched a masters of arts in African studies (geo-economics and foreign policy) that offers a holistic understanding of the African continent and its relation with major countries in the world. The two year long multidisciplinary programme focuses on the political, economic and socio-cultural environment of the continent and its impact on global affairs.

Candidate should be a graduate from any statutory university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC and ST) at the graduation level. Candidates appearing for the final year examination can also apply, but their admission will be subject to obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC and ST) in the qualifying examination.

A candidate who has completed qualifying qualification from any foreign board/ university must obtain an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Symbiosis School of International Studies (SSIS), a constituent of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) was established in 2012 with the aim to bring a discourse on international relations through a well-designed academic programme, conferences, symposia and exchanges with relevant stakeholders.

The MA African studies centers around the key areas of African economy, foreign policy, history, culture and identity. It also delves into the political processes and institutions, for a comprehensive understanding of the upswing development trajectory of the region.

Along with empowering students to learn and understand the African continent, the programme aims to strengthen analytical, critical thinking and communication skills, including developing a holistic understanding of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The programme will also help the student to work in a multicultural environment.

Further, the third and fourth semesters offer electives to help students deep-dive into the subject around North, West and Central Africa and Eastern, Southern Africa and Island nations. It also offers Arabic and French language learning as part of its elective courses.

The curriculum includes a mandatory internship in the third semester to help students implement their theoretical learning with the real-world scenario. Post the completion of programme, students can pursue a host of career paths across the corporates, the NGOs, the civil service, think tanks, the media houses and international organizations or further, pursue doctoral studies in the domain.

Aspirants can apply for MA African Studies (Geo-economics and Foreign Policy) by visiting the official website of SSIS and registering for the programme. After successful online registration and payment of fee, subject to fulfillment of admission criteria, shortlisted candidates would be notified for Personal Interview (PI) via email.

The PI will be conducted virtually and aspirants will have to book their preferred slot for the same. Aspirants need to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and a well-functioning mic to undergo the PI. The maximum score for PI will be 100 marks and can cover general awareness, clarity of thought and articulation, logical reasoning, learning orientation, motivation, extracurricular activities, specific field of interest, communication and soft skills, and overall personality.

Shivali Lawale, Director, Symbiosis School of International Studies said, “It brings us immense pleasure to announce the launch of M.A in African Studies focusing on Geo-economics and Foreign Policy. With the launch of this programme, we are steadily diversifying our platform for teaching and research in international relations, with an emphasis on India and its role in global affairs. Through this programme, we hope to empower future leaders and corporates, who will strengthen the collaborations between India and Africa. We look forward to welcoming our first batch of students.”

