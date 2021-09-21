Symbiosis Skills and Professional University Launches Skill Development Programme for Transgenders

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University along with Gravittus Foundation has launched a skill development program for the transgender community to make them successful entrepreneurs. The objective of this program is to bring the transgender community into the mainstream of society and provide them opportunities for self-employment.

This project includes certification programs in tailoring, sanitary pad making, beauty services, herbal products, etc. “The success of this project will be a great milestone in this mission to provide dignified livelihood to disadvantaged groups," the varsity said.

Dr Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor Symbiosis Skills & Professional University highlighted the need for inclusive education. “We have created a unique model for promoting entrepreneurship by collaborating with the industry to buy the products prepared by the students. We are happy that we are able to give back to society and contribute towards inclusive growth of the community," she said.

“We firmly believe that every individual has a right to live a dignified life. Our endeavor is to ensure that we can reach as many people as possible and help them realize their dreams and lead the life with respect. We have moved a step ahead and have tied up with a hospital to buy the products produced by the students. This will help them kick start the things from day one to become self-dependent and live a dignified life," said Usha Kakade, Chairperson and Managing Director of Gravittus Foundation.

