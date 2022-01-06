Take Chancellorship of Universities or Stop Interference: Kerala Governor to State Govt

The Kerala governor Arif Muhammad Khan has suggested that the state government remove from the charge of chancellor of universities. While speaking to reporters in Kochi on January 4, he said that the government can call a special session of the Assembly and appoint the Chief Minister as chancellor of universities or can bring an ordinance for the purpose.

“I can’t continue as a chancellor at the cost of compromising with the dignity of national institutions. Either there should be a clear-cut assurance of no interference in the affairs of the university or they take over the chancellorship," Khan said, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier in December, in a similar case, West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu said that the state government is considering removing the governor as the chancellor of universities and replacing him with the Chief Minister for better coordination. While addressing a press conference, Bratya Basu accused West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of holding files and notes that caused great difficulties in the functioning of the education ministry.

“The whole idea is to bring the Chief Minister to that post as a Chancellor of the State-run Universities for the better functioning of the ministry. Lawyers are being consulted in this regard. We are facing a problem as the Governor is doing illegal things and sending our files to cold storage,” Basu had said.

“We are facing non-cooperation from the Governor and therefore, we will be compelled to do the same here in West Bengal. I will look into the Constitution and take the advice of lawyers if necessary. We would like to ask the lawyers whether we can bring our Chief Minister to the post of Chancellor of the State Universities for the interim period," he added.

