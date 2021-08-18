Take Education Institutions into Confidence Before Implementing NEP: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday underlined the need to take the major educational institutions in the state into confidence for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP). Chairing a meeting on the progress of the higher education department, Bommai discussed the implementation of NEP elaborately, a statement issued by his office said.

”Karnataka is the first state to implement the NEP in the country. Therefore, it was suggested that the major educational institutions across the state should be taken into confidence regarding the implementation of the NEP. It was also suggested that the NEP should be implemented on an experimental basis,” the statement read.The Chief Minister was told that the guidelines have already been issued on the NEP.

Bommai instructed that a policy should be formulated to establish the Karnataka State Education Commission and other arrangements.It was also decided to enhance the Gross Enrolment Ratio of the state from 32 per cent to 50 per cent in the come days.

The Chief Minister insisted upon upgrading the BEd, DEd and other related courses to complement the implementation of the National Education Policy.The Chief Ministers suggested starting a Technical Education School in the district so that the youth can find employment.

Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and other senior officials were present.

