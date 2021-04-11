Take Uniform Decision for Board Exams Across States: Shiv Sena Leader to Education Minister

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant has written a letter to Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiryal Nishank seeking a uniform policy for class 10 and 12 Board exams across states and boards. Sawant said that amid the rising cases of COVID-19, there needs to be a common decision taken by the Union Ministry of Education to ensure that no student is at a disadvantage. The letter came after Maharashtra Minister (School Education) Varsha Gaikwad has hinted at the cancellation of Maharashtra Board Exams and assessment of students based on an alternative mode.

“A unilateral decision by any state would lead to the students of that particular state being at a disadvantage career and opportunity wise," the former union minister wrote in his letter. He also asked for “urgent intervention" into the matter by Pokhriyal. “Your intervention would mean national consensus, instead of a unilateral decision from any particular state," the letter read.

“All these students come in an age group that has not been allowed to be vaccinated by the Union Health Ministry. The exams due in a few days will have millions of students and their families, their teacher, invigilators, non-teaching staff at a high risk considering the virulence of the current pandemic," the letter stated.

“There needs to be clear communication from the Ministry of Human Resource Development in terms of the exam across the country. I write this for the millions of young Indians who are due to appear for their school, college, university exams," it added.

Bihar is the only state board to have conducted their class 10 and 12 exams while most of the states have postponed their exams till May including CBSE and CISCE. Students across social media platforms are voicing concerns over holding physical exams amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

