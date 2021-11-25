Taking CBSE Board Exams This Year? Here Are 5 Tips You Can't Ignore

The CBSE Board Exam 2022 is approaching, and the students are busy preparing for their exams these days. Many students worry about the change in the board exam pattern. Generally, most of the students make some common mistakes in examinations thereby losing marks. But by taking care of a few things during the exam, not only can you get good marks but also reduce your stress.

The CBSE board exams will be conducted in 2 terms. The Term 1 examinations for class 10 have started. The Term 1 board exams of class 12 will start on December 1, 2021.

So if you are also someone going to take board exams this year, these five tips will surely help you.

1) Not reading the question paper properly:

When students appear for the board exam, they do not read the question paper properly which at times also leads to mistakes. Due to this, they do not understand the question. Many students get nervous while giving board exams.

Solution: After getting the paper, you are advised to read the paper thoroughly. Now decide the questions you will be attempting first. Complete the questions that you can answer first.

2) Focus on good handwriting:

The handwriting also carries marks in board exams. Students often write their answers in haste and don’t focus much on handwriting.

Solution: Sometimes marks get deducted for poor handwriting. While writing answers, make sure that your handwriting is readable. Always write your copy in such a way that the person checking it can easily read and understand it.

3) Getting Stuck on Certain Questions

Sometimes students spend more time on questions they are not meant to. There are times they get stuck.

Solution: First, write the answers to those questions which you know well. This strategy will save you from wasting your time.

4) Revise the answer sheet after completion of the paper

Many students do not revise the paper after writing it. By revising the paper, you figure out your mistakes at the last moment.

Solution: Before submitting the copy, revise it once. You will be able to correct the mistakes that you might have committed when you attempted a question the first time.

