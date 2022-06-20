Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results: TN SSLC, Plus Two Marks at tnresults.nic.in, Here's When, How & Where to Get Marksheets

Live now
Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results, TNDGE +2, SSLC Results LIVE Updates: After announcing 100% results for the past two years without conducting board exams, the Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) is all set to announce results based on exams in 2022. Tamil Nadu Education Minister
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will announce the class 10 and class 12 or SSC and HSC +2 results today, June 20 via a press conference. Soon Read More
Tamil Nadu Board results including both sslc result and plus two (+2) result will be available at Digilocker — the online platform of the government. Here’s how to check results at the same –
Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Login using your credentials.
Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose the Tamil Nadu board
Step 6: Choose the TN SSLC exam result 2022 category.
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.
While the TNDGE will send the results to the students through SMS to the numbers that they have submitted to their schools. Students too can check their marka via a text. To check score via SMS, students need to type TNBOARD10 their registration number and date of birth and send it to any of the official numbers of TN Board — 09282232585, or 09282232585. Once declared, students will get their results as a reply to their SMS. Likewise, for class 12, students need to type TNBOARD12 and their date of birth and send it to the official numbers.
The results for Class 12 will be declared at 9.30 a.m. while for Class 10 at 12 p.m., a statement from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations on Thursday said. The results will be sent to the students through SMS to the numbers that they have submitted to their schools. The results can be checked at websites www.tnresults.nic.in , www.dge1tn.nic.in, www.dg2tn.nic.in.
The Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams were conducted from May 5 to May 28. The Class 10 exams or SSLC exams were held between May 6 and May 30. More than 25 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu board examinations this year.
TNDGE has announced a 100% pass percentage for two years in a row now. Both class 10 and class 12 students are being promoted without exams ever since the pandemic hit India. This year, the exams were held, and thus it’s unlikely that the board would receive a 100% pass percentage, again. TN Board, however, has been recording 90+ pass percentage before pandemic too, hence it is unlikely to see huge drop.
TNDGE is announcing exam-based results after two years. In both 2020 and 2021, TN Board exams were canceled due to the pandemic. Even though classes for the most part of the current academic year have been conducted in online mode, exams were held and results are being announced based on exams.
To be declared passed in Tamil Nadu board Class 10 board exams, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 per cent in every subject as well as overall. For subjects with practical aspects, students need to secure passing marks in theory and practical papers separately.
Since the result is being announced online, it is critical that students refer to the right sources, official websites to check marks online include —
— dge1.tn.nic.in
— tndge.nic.in
— tntresults.nic.in
— dge.tn.gov.in.
Several private websites will also host the results including –
— indiaresults.com
— examresults.nic
— manabdi.com
The Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will declare the class 10 and class 12 also known as SSLC and +2 results today, June 20. The results will be announced via a press conference and available online for students to download.
Nearly 25 lakh students will be checking their results. Students will also get to see their scores via private websites including examresults.in, indiaresult.com, results.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. The printout of the online results will act as a provisional mark sheet. The official mark sheet will be released by the board to schools. Students will be able to get their original marks memo from their respective schools.
The results being declared today are the first exam-based results for TNDGE students ever since the pandemic hit. The pass percentage for both classes 10 and 12 have been at 100% in 2021 and 2020. Now, the pass percentage is expected to be back to the regular range. Usually, more than 90% of students pass TN Board SSLC and TN +2 exams. This year’s result will reflect the affect of pademic on students.
Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results, TNDGE +2, SSLC Results LIVE Updates: Everything you need to know about Tamil Nadu class 10 and class 12 results from the official website to the latest updates on result declaration, date, time, check toppers interviews, or to get the direct link to download mark sheets, to know how to check, where to check, and other frequently asked queries
