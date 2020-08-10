Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020 Released: Students Can Apply for Grievances at dge.tn.gov.in from Aug 17-25

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2020 | Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu today released the TN 10th Result 2020 in which all 9,39,829 students have been passed and promoted to the next class. It is to be noted that this year the overall pass percentage of TN SSLC Result is complete 100 per cent, as the state government earlier had announced that all the students appearing for it will be promoted. The decision came after the Madras High Court had ordered to cancel the Tamil Nadu 10th board exams in view of rising cases of coronavirus in the state.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2020 is available at dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. Students can check their scores using their admit cards.

According to a release issued by the state government, 4.68 lakh girls and 4.71 lakh boys had registered to appear for the TN Class 10 board exams this year, which were initially scheduled to be conducted in the March-end. However, these exams got deferred for June due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Later, these rescheduled exams got cancelled.

Students will now receive their TN 10th Results 2020 marksheets from August 17-25. The marks would be based on the students' performance in the half-yearly and quarterly exams. However, an issue which has emerged before the schools is that some of them do not have the proper documentation of such exams. Hence, the students can ask for the re-evaluation of marks.

In case, a student facing any grievances pertaining to his/her marks, can fill the application forms by visiting at dge.tn.gov.in and approach the Tamil Nadu Education Department through their respective schools.