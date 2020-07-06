Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: Date and Time Not Finalised, TN Board HSC Results Expected This Week at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 Date and Time | The date and time for the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Board class 12 results have not yet been finalised by the Board yet, an official of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, told News18. Last week, the state Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had said that the Tamil Nadu 12th results can be expected by the second week of July. Once announced, students who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu plus two exams can check their long-pending results on official websites such as tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready for hassle-free checking of Tamil Nadu 12th board exam results of this year.

Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had earlier said that the evaluation process of Class 12 answer sheets is almost done and that the 12th result will be announced in the first week of July. While, an official with Tamil Nadu DGE had told NDTV that 12th board result will be announced by July 7.

Last year, TN Class 12 board result was announced on April 19. Overall percentage recorded was 91.30%.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020: Here's How to check

Step 1: Visit on Tamil Nadu board's official website at tnresults.nic.in or any other websites mentioned above to check Tamil Nadu Plus two results 2020

Step 2: On homepage, click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login credentials as mentioned in admit card

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen. Download it

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had decided to cancel this year's pending Class 10 board papers due to coronavirus crisis and promote students on the basis of internal assessment marks. The Class 10 results are also expected to be out soon.