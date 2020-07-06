Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: Date and Time Not Finalised, TN Board HSC Results Expected This Week at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: Once announced, students who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu plus two exams can check their long-pending results on official websites such as tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 6, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: Date and Time Not Finalised, TN Board HSC Results Expected This Week at tnresults.nic.in
Image for representation.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 Date and Time | The date and time for the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Board class 12 results have not yet been finalised by the Board yet, an official of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, told News18. Last week, the state Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had said that the Tamil Nadu 12th results can be expected by the second week of July. Once announced, students who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu plus two exams can check their long-pending results on official websites such as tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready for hassle-free checking of Tamil Nadu 12th board exam results of this year.

Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had earlier said that the evaluation process of Class 12 answer sheets is almost done and that the 12th result will be announced in the first week of July. While, an official with Tamil Nadu DGE had told NDTV that 12th board result will be announced by July 7.

Last year, TN Class 12 board result was announced on April 19. Overall percentage recorded was 91.30%.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020: Here's How to check

  • Step 1: Visit on Tamil Nadu board's official website at tnresults.nic.in or any other websites mentioned above to check Tamil Nadu Plus two results 2020

  • Step 2: On homepage, click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link

  • Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login credentials as mentioned in admit card

  • Step 4: Click on the submit button

  • Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen. Download it

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had decided to cancel this year's pending Class 10 board papers due to coronavirus crisis and promote students on the basis of internal assessment marks. The Class 10 results are also expected to be out soon.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading