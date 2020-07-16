Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: DGE Declares TN Board HSC Results at dge.tn.nic.in; How to Check

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: Students who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu plus two exams can check their results on official websites such as tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: DGE Declares TN Board HSC Results at dge.tn.nic.in; How to Check
(Image: News18.com)

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Result 2020 has been announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations on these websites: dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, examresults.net, result.nic.in. Students are advised to check their TN HSC Result 2020 by using their TN Board hall tickets or admit cards.

The education body had scheduled the Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSC examination from March 2 to March 24. The examination for one subject couldn’t be conducted due to coronavirus lockdown.

Last year, TN 12th Result was announced on April 19 and the overall passing percentage was 91.3%.

