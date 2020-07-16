CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: DGE Declares TN Board HSC Results at dge.tn.nic.in; How to Check
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: Students who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu plus two exams can check their results on official websites such as tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Result 2020 has been announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations on these websites: dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, examresults.net, result.nic.in. Students are advised to check their TN HSC Result 2020 by using their TN Board hall tickets or admit cards.
The education body had scheduled the Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSC examination from March 2 to March 24. The examination for one subject couldn’t be conducted due to coronavirus lockdown.
Last year, TN 12th Result was announced on April 19 and the overall passing percentage was 91.3%.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- $118,211.37 Scammed: The Scale Of The Bitcoin Scam Was So Large, Twitter Almost Shut Itself Down
- R Madhavan Reveals He Got 58% at Board Exams to Motivate Those Disappointed with Their Marks
- 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Stars Appear On-Screen Wearing Face Mask and Shield, Amuse Internet
- ‘Never Lose Hope’: PM Modi Has a Motivational Message for CBSE Students Unhappy with Results
- I Wanted to Sell my BMW Car But Not to Fund my Training, Says Dutee Chand