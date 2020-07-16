Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: TN Board HSC Results Announced at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 | The Tamil Nadu Board class 12 results have been announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu today. Students who had appeared for the Tamil Nadu plus two exams can check their long-pending results on official websites such as tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Students are advised to check their Tamil Nadu 12th board exam results of this year with the help of the details mentioned on their admit cards.

Last year, TN Class 12 board result was announced on April 19. Overall percentage recorded was 91.30%.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020: Here's How to check

Step 1: Visit on Tamil Nadu board's official website at tnresults.nic.in or any other websites mentioned above to check Tamil Nadu Plus two results 2020

Step 2: On homepage, click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login credentials as mentioned in admit card

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen. Download it

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had decided to cancel this year's pending Class 10 board papers due to coronavirus crisis and promote students on the basis of internal assessment marks. The Class 10 results are also expected to be out soon.