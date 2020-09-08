Tamil Nadu 12th Revaluation Result 2020 is out, Check Details at tnresults.nic.in
Students who have applied for the revaluation of their answer sheets can check their Class 12, results on the official website.
Image for representation.
The Directorate of Government Exam, Tamil Nadu has released the class 12th re-evaluation results 2020 on its official website at http://dge.tn.gov.in/ and http://tnresults.nic.in/
Students who have applied for the revaluation of their answer sheets can check their Class 12, results on the official website. The roll numbers of only those candidates will be mentioned in the list whose marks are changed. If a student’s roll number is not mentioned in the list, it means his/her marks have not been changed after the revaluation.
Students whose name are there in the result list can download the Provisional mark sheet from the official website of DGE by using registration numbers and date of birth.
Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Revaluation Result - How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu HSE http://dge.tn.gov.in/ or http://tnresults.nic.in/
Step 2: Search for the link for Class 12/HSE revaluation results
Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on ‘submit’
Step 4: Class 12 Re-Evaluation Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result and save a copy for future reference.
Students can also check their result by clicking on the given link
https://apply1.tndge.org/senior-secondary-regular-provisional-marksheet-10102020
Earlier, DGE Tamil Nadu had announced the Class 12, results on July 16. A total of 92.3 per cent students had passed the exam this year, last year it was 92.75 per cent. Girls had a pass percentage of 94.8 as compared to the boys’ 83.41 per cent. This year a total of 7,99, 717 students took the exam, out of which 7,20,209 have passed.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rhea Chakraborty Wore a 'Smash Patriarchy' T-Shirt, Indians Want to Know What it Means
- Jabra Elite 45h Review: These Headphones Cost Rs 8,999 But You Wouldn’t Mind If They Cost 2X More
- IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad Analysis, Strengths, Weakness and Season Prediction
- Xbox Series S In India For Rs 22,000 Soon? Everything You Need To Stay Updated On New Xbox Consoles
- PUBG Mobile Ban: PUBG Corp Pulls Back Association From Tencent Games in India