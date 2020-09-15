Take the pledge to vote

Tamil Nadu 2020 Admit Card Released for Class 10th & 12th Private Exams; Check Direct Link to Download

The admit card, or hall ticket, will mention the name of the candidate, his/her roll number, and registration number. It will also include the exam centre's name and address.

September 15, 2020
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the admit card for the September 2020 exam for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 on Tuesday. Students who will be taking the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, private exams were delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The exam will begin from September 29.

Here's the time table of the examination https://tnegadge.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/notification/ESLC%20PRIVATE%20STUDY%20EXAM%20-%20TIME%20TABLE%20-%20SEPTEMEBER%202020.pdf



The TN DGE admit card will also have the name of the subject, the subject code and the time of the examinations.

The examination will be conducted following the government's COVID-19 guidelines. Students will have to abide by them and cover their mouth and nose with face masks as well as maintain social distancing at the exam centre.

The reporting time for the exam will also be mentioned on the admit card. Examinees are advised to reach the exam centre 15 minutes prior to the reporting time.

How to download admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu - www.dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the box that reads "Hall Ticket"

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to click on Download Hall Ticket button

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth in YYYY/MM/DD format

Step 5: Solve and enter captcha and press the search button.

Step 6: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Save the admit card and take a print out of it.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card: https://apply1.tndge.org/private-hall-ticket-revised

Candidates are advised to check whether all the details in the admit card are correct.

Admit card is the mandatory document that examinees will have to carry along with them on the day of the exams failing which they will not be allowed to write the paper.

