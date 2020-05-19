Take the pledge to vote

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam Postponed, to be Held From June 15

The decision comes during the backdrop of the Central government’s decision to extend the national lockdown till May 31. Students are advised to keep visiting the website for any updates related to the exam.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 19, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
Representative Image (PTI)

The Tamil Nadu State Education Board has postponed the Class 10 examinations to June 15. The exams were scheduled to begin from June 1 and would have ended on June 12, according to an earlier notification. An official notice will be posted on the official website.

The decision comes during the backdrop of the Central government’s decision to extend the national lockdown till May 31. Students are advised to keep visiting the website for any updates related to the exam.

On Monday, DMK president and opposition leader MK Stalin requested the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government to defer the date of class 10 exams in view of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The fourth-phase of the lockdown will continue till May 31 and it is not clear whether the fifth phase will be announced or not. Under these circumstances, the announcement of the government to hold the SSLC examination only shows the government’s indifference to the welfare of the students,” The Hindu quoted Stalin as saying.

Tamil Nadu has over 11,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and recorded more than 80 fatalities. The total number of coronavirus cases have crossed the 1-lakh mark in India.

