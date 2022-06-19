TN +2, SSLC Result Date & Time Announced: Know When & Where to check

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNGDE) will declare the result for Senior Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams 2022 on June 20, Monday. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu board will also release the SSLC or class 10 and +12 or class 12 board examination results on June 20. Once released, students will be able to check their results through the official website of TNGDE at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams were conducted from May 5 to May 28. The Class 10 exams or SSLC exams were held between May 6 and May 30. More than 25 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu board examinations this year.

Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022: Passing Marks

Students who appeared for the SSLC and HS 2022 exams need to score at least 35 per cent to be considered as pass. Students are also required to pass in each subject as well as all subjects separately. For subjects having theory and practicals, students in the Tamil Nadu board are required to pass separately in both sections of the exam.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu board had earlier used an alternative mode of assessment for the students. Now, the board exams were conducted after two year in offline mode amid strict COVID-19 precautions.

In 2021, all the class 10 board students were declared passed and were promoted. Over 9 lakh students registered for the Tamil Nadu board examinations. In case of class 12 students, 50 per cent weightage was given to to class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage was accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 per cent, was given to class 12 practicals and internal assessment.

For the last two years, the Tamil Nadu government have been promoting and passing all the Class 10 SSLC students. In 2021, the schools issued leaving certificates mentioning class 9 marks, based on which students took the admission for class 11 or polytechnic.

In 2020, around 9.7 lakh candidates had registered for the board exams and were successfully passed and promoted in the SSLC exams. Of the total number of 4.71 lakh (4,71,759) were male candidates, while 4.68 lakh (4,68,070) were female candidates and 6,235 differently abled candidates who had passed the board exam. The students were marked based on quarterly and half-yearly assessments for the board examination.

