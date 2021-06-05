Tamil Nadu Cancels Class 12 Exams

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has canceled the class 12 board exams. After being postponed the exams have been finally canceled after several states and both central boards have announced to scrap the board exams.

Earlier, the board was divided on holding the exams. “Assessing the marks of the 12th standard students is very important and so is their health," School Education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had said earlier. The final call has now been taken by chief minister MK Stalin.

While the exams have been canceled, the assessment system has not been finalized yet. The move will benefit over 7 lakh students. Last year, over 7.99 lakh students had registered to appear for higher secondary exams in 2020. Last year, the pass percentage has reached 92.3 per cent.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were among the states which wanted to hold the exams. While AP has still decided to hold exams, Karnataka too has decided to cancel 12th but conduct class 10 or SSLC exams. In the meeting held with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tamil Nadu officials had expressed that they wish to hold exams after the coronavirus cases decline, however, the decision has been overturned.

The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had canceled class 12 board exams for CBSE and CISCE exams. While announcing the cancelation, Modi had said, “Anxiety among students, parents, and teachers, which must be put to an end." He added, “Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation". He also asked all stakeholders to be sentistive towards the students.

Now, with the cancelation of the plus two exams, this year will be no exam year consider the state had earlier scrapped exams for classes 1 to 11.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here