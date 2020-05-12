Tamil Nadu Class 10 Exams to Begin from June 1, Check Time Table Here

State Education Minster K A Sengottaiyan on Tuesday said that the Tamil Nadu State Board will conduct Tamil Nadu Class 10 Examination 2020 from June 1 to June 12. The examination will start with the language paper. Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to begin from March 27. The examination was postponed due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

According to a report in The Hindu, Sengottaiyan further said that the board will conduct the class 12 exams for 36,842 students who were unable to appear for the examination on March 24. The Tamil Nadu State Board will conduct the TN Class 12 Board examinations on June 4.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu class 11 examination will commence from June 2. The examination was supposed to start from March 26.

Sengottaiyan asserted that all the examination centres have taken necessary steps to ensure that physical distancing between the students is maintained.

The minister also said that the officials will begin the TN 12th answer script evaluation process from May 27. A detailed schedule for the same will be released soon.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 2020 Board Exam Timetable:

Exam Date: Subject

June 1 - Language

June 3 - English

June 5 - Mathematics

June 6 - Optional Language

June 8 - Science

June 10- Social Science

June 12 - Vocational

