Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scores Based on Classes 10, 11 Marks, Results by July 31

Tamil Nadu government has finalized its evaluation criteria for class 12 students. The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu had earlier cancelled the plus two or higher secondary exams. Now, these students will be getting marks on the basis of their performance in both class 10 and 11 exams as well as practicals held in class 12. As per the criteria, 50 per cent of weightage will be given to marks obtained by the student in class 10, 20 per cent to their performance in class 11, and 30 per cent to internal assessment and practicals of class 12.

The evaluation criterion was decided by a 10-member expert committee. The Committee had submitted its report to the state government which has given a go-ahead. Now, schools will prepare the results within the stipulated time and declare them by July 31. The Supreme Court had given a deadline of July 31 to all states to declare their class 12 board exam results to ensure the admissions to colleges and universities could begin soon.

Over 7 lakh students appear for the exams every year. Tamil Nadu has one of the highest pass percentages. Last year, of the 7.99 lakh students who registered for the TN +2 exams, 92.3 per cent cleared it. To pass Tamil Nadu Board exams, students need at least 35 per cent marks in each subject, as well as in aggregate.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here