Tamil Nadu Classes 1 to 9 to Take Exams in Schools, Classes to Continue Online

Students of classes 1 to 9 studying in schools affiliated with Tamil Nadu board will have to go to schools to write the final exams. The students will have to attend the schools for the exam only and not for regular classes. Due to immense heatwave in state, the in-person classes have been suspended and will be held in the online mode only.

The decision came after educators and parents demanded that students can go to schools only for exams as the heatwaves are harsh otherwise their health would be impacted. The education minister had said that students from class 1 to 9 would come to the school only on the day of the examination.

Also read| Why the Long Summer Vacation in West Bengal Schools: Subhas Sarkar

Regarding the reopening of schools in the state, The Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh has said that, “As the impact of the summer sun is high, the decision will be announced after considering the early holidays for schools."

The datesheet for the classes 1 to 9 final exams have already been released. In a statement, the school education department said, “The Tamil Nadu School Education Board has already published the timetable for conducting year-end examinations for students in grades one to nine in all types of schools.

Read| Heatwave Effect: Haryana Schools Timings Changed

As per reports, classes 1 to 9 in the respective districts will be held only on the days announced by the District Primary Education Officer for the final examination and no classes will be held on other days.

Meanwhile, the board examination for class 12 students has begun on May 5 while the class 10 on May 6. The exams will continue till May 30. The class 11 exams will be conducted from May 10 to 31. The government had made masks compulsory for schools students. The results of class 12 will be released on June 23 and class 10 marksheets on June 17.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.