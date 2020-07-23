CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read
Tamil Nadu Govt Cancels Semester Exams for UG & PG Courses, Promotes All Students
In a statement issued, Palaniswami said a high level committee set up to examine the possibility of holding semester exams for college students has said owing to Covid-19 pandemic exams cannot be held.
File image of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI Photo)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said he has ordered cancellation of semester exams and allow the students to proceed to the next academic year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement issued, Palaniswami said a high level committee set up to examine the possibility of holding semester exams for college students has said owing to Covid-19 pandemic exams cannot be held.
Palaniswami said based on the guidance of University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under graduate and post graduate students of arts, science, engineering, computer science courses are exempted from exams for this semester only.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saumya Tandon to Quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, to Be Replaced by Shefali Jariwala: Report
- Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture With Taimur and Saif Ali Khan
- The Kapil Sharma Show to Return Soon with New Episodes
- Billy Joe Saunders Fined for Social Media Post Promoting Domestic Abuse
- WATCH: Tiger Goes on Back Foot During Encounter With Python, Gives Way to Giant Reptile