Tamil Nadu Govt Cancels Semester Exams for UG & PG Courses, Promotes All Students
File image of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI Photo)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said he has ordered cancellation of semester exams and allow the students to proceed to the next academic year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement issued, Palaniswami said a high level committee set up to examine the possibility of holding semester exams for college students has said owing to Covid-19 pandemic exams cannot be held.
Palaniswami said based on the guidance of University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under graduate and post graduate students of arts, science, engineering, computer science courses are exempted from exams for this semester only.
