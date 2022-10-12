Tamil Nadu Govt is Looking for Volunteers for Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme? Here's How to Apply

The Tamil Nadu government’s State School Education Department is looking for volunteers to work in the education’s Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme. The scheme is aimed at addressing the learning gaps among school students. Under this, after school hours, learning activities are conducted daily from 1 to 1.30 hours by teachers and volunteers.

Under this scheme, full-time volunteers offer six hours per week and part-time volunteers offer training once a week/fortnightly/once a month.

Who is eligible?

People from various categories like Student/ Govt School Student/ Private Employees/ Self Employed/ Job Seeker/ Housewife/ Teacher Community/ Retired Parents can apply for this.

Basic Qualifications:

– Must know Tamil to converse with children

– Need to teach Tamil, English, and Mathematics. Training and equipment will be provided.

– Should participate voluntarily, without coercion

– Must be at least 17 years old

How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the website illamthedikalvi.tnschools.gov.in

Step 2. On the home page, click on Volunteer Registration

Step 3. Fill out the upload form with basic information, educational and professional details, address, etc.

Step 4. In the basic information section, fill in the full name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, WhatsApp number, email, and Aadhaar number

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had decided to appoint a total of 13,331 teachers including 4,989 intermediate teachers, 5,154 graduate teachers, and 3,188 postgraduate teachers.

Those who have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test will be given priority. Further, 2,381 temporary special teachers for LKG and UKG classes in 2,381 Anganwadi Centers located within Panchayat, Union Primary, and Middle School campuses will also be given priority.

Often, these temporary teachers are said to be appointed for a maximum period of 10 or 11 months. However, similar appointees in the past have remained on the job for years.

According to the government, 34,05,856 government school students in more than 92,000 residences of the state are acquiring learning skills under this scheme.

