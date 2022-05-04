Tamil Nadu Govt Makes Masks Compulsory for SSLC, HSC Board Exams

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that students appearing for any public exams in the state must wear masks. This incudes 10th, 12th board exams. This comes amid the increasing number of Covid-19 cases once again. The state department of medicine has stated that students writing the general exams must wear a mask in the examination centres.

Schools and colleges in the state have recently resumed in-person classes. For classes 10, 11 and 12, exams are compulsory and will be conducted as per schedule. The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) will conduct the class 12 board exam from tomorrow, May 5 and will continue till the May 28. The class 11 exams will be held from May 10 to 31 and the class 10 or SSLC exams will be held from May 6 to 30. The results for class 12 will be announced June 23, and class 10 the results will be out on June 17.

Earlier, several state governments had removed the mask mandates including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and West Bengal. Students in these states were allowed to appear for the exams without making masks compulsorily. However, due to a rise in the Covid-19 cases once, some of the states have now taken a U-turn and making masks compulsory once again.

As per the state health bulletin, Chennai has reported 24 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday. This was slight dip as it had reported 47 cases the day before. At present, the total active cases in Tamil Nadu is at 505. Out of the total, 338 are from Chennai, 60 from Chengalpet, 14 from Tiruvallur, 13 in Coimbatore and 10 in Kancheepuram. Overall, India reported 3,157 new cases taking the total to 4,30,79,188. The positivity rate stands at 1.07 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu will be conducting the board exams after a gap of two years. It had used an alternative mode of assessment for class 10 and 12 students to evaluate the students and prepare the results. The TN +2 exam will begin tomorrow at 10 am. Students will be given an additional 10 minutes to read the question paper and five minutes to verify the particulars. As per the Directorate of Government Exam (DGE), the answer sheet will be distributed from 10:15 am and the exam will conclude at 1:15 pm.

