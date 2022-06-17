Tamil Nadu Govt School Students to Meet International Chess Players at Olympiad 2022

In a bid to increase the cognitive skills among children, the Tamil Nadu government slowly mandated that chess be taught in state-run schools. In this case, the state government has provided an opportunity for the students from government schools to meet international chess players at the 44th International Chess Olympiad, which is to be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10 this year.

The 44th International Chess Olympiad where chess players from about 150 counties were expected to participate in the ‘Chess Festival’. The biggest chess series after the 2013 World Chess Championship is to be held in India. Precisely, the biggest-ever sports event in India that too Chennai hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad. The International Chess Federation has given permission to hold matches in Chennai due to the Ukraine-Russia war, which was earlier scheduled to be held in Moscow. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government and the All India Chess Federation has planned to hold the Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram.

According to the officials, the chess competition this year will be special for the students as the winner/eligible students selected from the school level competition will be taken to watch the World Chess Olympiad Championship. Apart from the students, chess trainers at the school level will also be given chance to witness the Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Eventually, the student’s interaction with the international chess players will encourage them to take the sport to the next level, officials added.

Meanwhile, the competition to select the eligible students to watch the Chess Olympiad was held at the Tiruvallur district level, of which 175 students took part. The students who attain first place in the competition will be allowed to watch the Chess Olympiad with free accommodation.

Accordingly, on behalf of the Tiruvallur District Chess Association, the district level chess tournament for under 15 began on June 14 at the Maharishi Vidhya Mandir School in Kavarappettai. 175 students including 50 students from state-run schools from Tiruvallur district participated in the competition.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners based on points and the first two will be given the opportunity to watch the World Chess Tournament in Mahabalipuram.

‘The final list of the students will be prepared once the local chess competitions at the school level are over. This initiative has been taken up for motivating the students in learning more tips from different coaches in the Olympiad, apart from the interactive sessions,’ the officials said.

