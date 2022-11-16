Tamil Nadu Govt Takes School Students on Educational Tour to Dubai

A total of 67 students of class 11, five teachers and three officials from the education department along with Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Anbil Mahesh were taken on a four-day educational tour to Dubai from November 10 to 13. The Tamil Nadu state-run school students visited the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The minister had earlier stated that the students who performed best in the state-level online quiz competition will be taken on a four-day educational tour to Dubai. During their visit to various locations, including the International Book Fair in Sharjah, which is a library and school in Dubai, Mahesh delivered a speech.

On November 9, during the felicitation in Trichy organized for the students selected to go on the tour, the minister said that the knowledge tour was earlier cancelled owing to the Covid-19 outbreak in various countries and the tour was scheduled last December. He also added that the tour’s expenses will be covered by Corporate Social Responsibility funds.

The project, according to the administrators, intends to expose school students with ‘class outside classroom’ concept, promote extracurricular activities, and equip them to pursue their objectives. As many as 250 students who excelled in other school education department initiatives, and the ‘Read books, fly abroad scheme’, will also have the chance to take a knowledge tour of students to renowned libraries in other parts of Asia.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier urged the Tamil Nadu government to impart technical education in Tamil. He listed out the various initiatives from the Centre towards the state over the years, including on the funds front. “I appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to introduce Tamil as the medium of instruction in medical and technical education. A number of state governments have made this effort and students have started deriving educational benefits out of it," he said.

“If the Tamil Nadu government makes the move to provide medical and technical education in Tamil language, it will in itself be considered as a great service to the promotion of the language," he further added. Tamil as the mother tongue would help students understand their lessons better and will help them in attaining higher education and conducting further research in their subjects, Shah said. It is one of the oldest languages in the world. Preserving and promoting Tamil language is the responsibility of the entire nation, he added.

