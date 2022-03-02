Tamil Nadu Govt Teacher Selection Exam Must be Abolished, Implement Direct Hiring: Seeman

The co-ordinator of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (Naam Tamil Party), Seeman has highlighted that those who clear the teacher eligibility examination must be recruited directly without any other competitive examinations. The state currently has two-tier exam process for the selection of teachers for government schools.

“Teachers’ recruiters are being severely affected as they have to write two examinations, one qualifying examination and a recruitment examination for graduate and intermediate teaching posts," said Seeman adding that the DMK government’s negligence in delaying the process.

In 2012, the Government of Tamil Nadu announced that it was compulsory to pass the qualifying examination to be eligible to apply for the post of a government school teacher. Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Selection Board conducted examinations of the first paper for the posts of intermediate teachers and the second paper for graduate teachers. Appointments to the teaching posts were made on the basis of the marks obtained by those who passed the qualifying examination.

Later, in July 2018, the state government issued a notification stating that intermediate and graduate teachers who have passed the qualifying examination will be selected for the post of government teacher through a competitive examination.

The Tamil Party condemned the ordinance stating it caused great confusion in the system of teacher selection and demanded its immediate withdrawal. It added that the previous AIADMK government did not notice it at all thereby making it a disadvantage to the faculty.

It is disappointing that the DMK government is following the same path as the AIADMK, the party said adding that it has not taken any action for over a year. The teaching staff has been struggling against the dilemma of having to write a double examination for a job.

“Therefore, on behalf of the Tamil Party, we urge the DMK government to immediately abolish the two-choice system of one job and to issue a new directive for the direct recruitment of those who have passed the Teacher Qualification Examination as promised in its election manifesto," the party said.

“I further emphasize that we, the Tamil Party, give our full support to the struggle of those who have passed the Teacher Qualification Examination, emphasizing their most legitimate demands and will stand firm until the end to meet the demands of the struggle," added Seeman.

