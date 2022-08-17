Tamil Nadu Govt Trains State Officials in Professional English With Help of British Council

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the completion of a customised English language development course for the personnel of the department of industries and commerce in the state. The programme was specially designed by British Council with a strong focus on business (workplace) communication, email and report writing.

It was delivered to 41 officials of the department from different districts of Tamil Nadu. Prior to the training, the candidates were assessed by British Council CELTA qualified teachers and were divided into different batches based on their English proficiency. Based on the level check results the academic team worked on the content for the courses.

The participants were placed in four batches from upper intermediate to elementary level. The courses were delivered over a period of about eight weeks, starting on June 20 and ending on August 11. Three separate courses were created — the first one was for 22.5 hours, second for 45 hours, and third for 67.5 hours.

Grace Pachuau, IAS, Additional Commissioner, Industries & Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, said, “It has been a great experience working with British Council to deliver this programme on business English communications to our officials across the state. The specially customised and curated courses delivered holistic understanding of communicating in the English language that will add long term value to our officers. We believe that with this training the officers will be able to carry out their tasks with more confidence and efficiency. We have received very positive feedback from the candidates and look forward to initiating more programmes like this, with British Council.”

Janaka Pushpanathan, Director, South India, British Council said, “We are delighted to have completed this English training programme with Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu and are excited by the feedback from the officers. Based on their inputs, we are looking forward to further engagement with the government for follow up courses and other such initiatives. We have been working with the government of Tamil Nadu to provide communication skills training and this is another significant step forward of our ongoing efforts in the state.”

