Tamil Nadu Govt's Private Job Portal Hosts Over 1 Lakh Jobs, Here's How You Can Apply

The Employment and Training Department of the Tamil Nadu Government has launched a website called ‘Tamil Nadu Private Job Portal’ to help unemployed youth to get employment in private companies. As of now, around 4,814 companies have registered as employers on this website and more than 2 lakh people have registered as job seekers.

According to the latest details, 1,01,703 job vacancies have been announced under almost 42 occupational categories. So, interested and eligible people can register under this website and benefit. You can search for employment according to various options including salary and other requirements, working location and hours. Those interested should note that this service is completely free.

To get information about job postings, candidates can register at the website by following these steps.

Tamil Nadu Private Job Portal: How do register?

Step 1. Go to the website www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in.

Step 2. On the home page, select Job Seeker and click Sign In.

Step 3. In it, under Create New Account, you have to enter the details like Name, Father’s Name, Email, Mobile Number, Aadhaar Number and Password.

Step 4. Enter the OTP number sent to your mobile number and login successfully.

Step 5. Next on the profile registration page, enter your personal details, home address, previous experience, educational qualification, language skills, certification, professions, employment related details that suit your needs.

Step 6. Finally, go to your personal page using email/mobile number and password.

Those looking for jobs, should explore the job vacancies posted by various employers (Job Search) and get jobs that suit your skills and needs. Similarly, if you are an employer, you can register on this website and select the suitable human resource for your company. Also, you can get the notifications regarding the Job Fair conducted by the Tamil Nadu Government and get jobs by participating in it.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here