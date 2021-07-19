Tamil Nadu HSC, TN +2 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: How to Download Marks Memo

Tamil Nadu HSC, TN +2 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: At least 8 lakh students will be getting their class 12 or HSC results today. The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the class 12 results soon. The result will be available at the official websites, dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in.
In a first, Tamil Nadu is declaring its results without holding any exams at all. The exams were cancelled due to the pandemic and students will get their scores based on an alternative mode of assessment. As per the policy, the result will be based on class 10 final score (50%), class 11 final score (30%), class 12 internals, and practicals (20%).
Last year, 92.3 per cent of the 9 lakh students who appeared for the exam cleared it, however, the highest pass percentage was observed in 2017 when 94.4 per cent of people had passed. It would be worth seeing if this year’s batch crosses the highest pass percentage.
TN 12th Result 2021: Documents needed to check marks
Once the result is declared, students can find out the score by mentioning their registration and date of birth. These will be as mentioned on their admit card or hall ticket. In case a student is not aware of their registration number and does not have hall ticket, they can connect with school authorities
TN HSC result 2021: How will marks be calculated?
The board exams were cancelled this year due to the pandemic. Now, the marks will be calculated based on an alternative assessment. Marks obtained by students in class 10 board exams will get 50% weightage in class 12 or HSC finals. The class 11 score will have 30% and class 12 internals, project, practical, homework etc all combined will have 20% weightage in calculating marks.
TN HSC +2 result 2021: Wil this year see 100% pass percentage?
Considering this year no board exams were held and schools are preparing results based on past year performances, many state boards have announced to pass all and give 100% pass percentage. Tamil Nadu, however, has not made any such announcement. It is , however, expected that the pass percentage will go higher this year as compared to last year.
TN HSC result 2021: Alternative websites to check score
Apart from the two websites, www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in -- are also alternative websites to check marks. Considering the large number of students who would be getting their results today, too many people on one site can lead to slow loading.
Tamil Nadu HSC, TN +2 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: To be considered pass in the board exams, candidates need to have at least 35 marks in each subject as well as overall. Students also need to get 35 per cent passing marks in theory and practical sections separately, as per rules. Most boards have given 100% pass percentage this year, however, Tamil Nadu has not announced it yet.
