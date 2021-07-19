Tamil Nadu HSC, Class 12th Result: How to Download Score Cards

The results of class 12 or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) will be declared by the Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu today. Students, who appeared in the examination, will be able to view their scorecards from 11 am onwards. Once the results are announced, the students can go to these websites - dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, and check their scorecards.

TN HSC 12th result live updates

TN HSC 12th Result 2021: How to check?

Step 1 – Open either of the websites dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in on any internet browser.

Step 2 – On the homepage, a link reading - ‘HSE(+2) 2020-2021 Result will appear. Click on it.

Step 3 – Enter your registration number or roll number and enter.

Step 4 – Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5 – Download it and check your results. Don’t forget to take a printout of the result for further reference.

TN HSC 12th Result 2021: How to check via SMS?

To check score via SMS, students need to type TNBOARD12 their registration number and date of birth and send it to any of the official numbers of TN Board including 09282232585, or 09282232585. Students will get their results as a reply to their SMS.

TN HSC 12th Result 2021: How to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading, ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, use that OTP to verify your number

Step 5: Set your username and password to sign up. Keep the username and password safely for subsequent logins

Step 6: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhar number

Step 7: Choose any of the signup options

Step 8: Sign in using your registered user name and password to save your documents in DigiLocker

Students will be given a provisional mark sheet of their TN 12th result 2021. Once the results of Tamil Nadu HSC result 2021 TN Board will be announced, the respective schools will give original marks sheets.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, like many other state governments, the Tamil Nadu government had also canceled class 12 state board examinations. They had announced that a committee would be set up, which will decide on awarding marks to the students. This year, the merit list will be prepared on the basis of an ‘alternative marking scheme.’

This alternative marking scheme goes by the ratio of 50:20:30, which means that this year 50 per cent weightage will be given to student’s class 10 board examination scores, an average of three subjects with the highest marks will be taken.

Next, 20 per cent (written in each subject) weightage will be given to the Class 11th examination, while 30 per cent, will be accorded to class 12 practicals and internal assessment.

Last year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the examination, and around 92.3 per cent came out in flying colours.

