Tamil Nadu HSC Exam to Be Held from May 3; Check Date Sheet Here

Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Board examination date sheet has been released by Directorate of Government Examination on its official website www.dge.tn.gov.in. The TN Class 12 will be commenced from May 3 with language paper and will conclude with Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography papers on May 21. As per the HSC time schedule, each paper has a gap of one day in between them. However, there will be a gap of 5 days between Physics and Math paper. Students can check the TN HSC 2021 detailed schedule here:

May 3- Language

May 5- English

May 7- Communicative English, Ethics And Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Political Science, Home Science, Statistics

May 11- Physics, Economic, Computer Technology

May 17- Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition And Dietetics, Textile And Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing

May 19- Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics And Statistics, Basic Engineering

May 21- Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

As per the reports, around eight lakh students have registered to appear for Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam. The exam will start from 10 am to 1.15 pm in which fifteen minutes are provided for the students to read the question paper. Every year, the state board exams are conducted in March, however, it is delayed this year by two months owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, over 7.9 Lakh students had registered for the TN class 12 board exam and a total of 92.34% had passed the Tamil Nadu HSC board exam 2020.

The schools across the state were reopened for senior secondary classes and higher secondary classes on January 19, 2021, with all the safety guidelines. The board has reopened the schools to provide assistance in board exam preparations. The board has also cut down the syllabus for HSC exam and divided it into the compulsory and optional subject.