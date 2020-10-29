Tamil Nadu HSE+1 Supplementary Results to Declare Shortly at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary +1 supplementary exam (TN HSE +1) results 2020 will be out today on October 29 at 11 am. Directorate of Government Examination will declare the result on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Those who took the exams in September and October 2020 can check their TNHSE class 11 results by using their roll number and another required login details.

TNHSE class 11 Supplementary exam was conducted on September 29 and 30 and October 1, 3, 5, 6 and 7, 2020.

TN HSE Class 11 Supplementary Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Students will have to go to the official website dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Results tab

Step 3: A new page will be opened, click on the link which reads HSE class 11 supplementary result 2020

Step 4: Enter your TN HSE + 1 roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on submit and check your result

Step 6: Students can also download the TNHSE +1 compartment result 2020

Once the TN HSE class 11 compartment result is out, students who will not be satisfied with their marks can apply for re-totalling or revaluation till November 3, 2020. Students applying for re totalling will be required to pay a fee of Rs 205 for each paper except Biology. For the revaluation of Biology paper, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 305. Earlier, the board has released the TNHSE class 11th result 2020 on July 31 for over 9 lakh candidates.

Tamil Nadu has also released HSE Plus 2 and SSLC Supplementary Result 2020 yesterday on October 28, 2020. Candidates can check their results by using their TNHSE roll number or SSLC roll number.

About Tamil Nadu DGE

Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) was set up to conduct the HSE and SSLC board examinations. DGE also conducts examinations and issues certificates for Diploma in Elementary Education, Government Technical Examinations and ESLC (Eight Std-Private Study).