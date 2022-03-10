Tamil Nadu Launches Tele-counselling for Students Returning from Ukraine

Tamil Nadu government has launched tele-counselling on 104 helpline to help the students returning from the war-affected Ukraine. It has been launched by Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian to cope up with the stress of war and move forward.

Almost 20 counsellors have been drafted to counsel about 1,416 students who had returned from Ukraine, the minister said, as per news agency PTI. “The counsellors would talk to the students and their parents, as well, today and tomorrow, so as to help them decide on their future,” Subramanian said.

The counsellors would submit a detailed report with suggestions to the state government. The minister further assured that the government will help students to pursue their studies in India, if the Centre consents.

While acknowledging the centre’s efforts in ensuring the safe return of thousands of Indian students, Chief Minister M K Stalin recently said that it may not be practically possible for medical students to return to their colleges to complete their students. He asked if the centre could find a solution to enable the students to pursue higher studies in India.

Earlier, the Indian government has launched helpline numbers for students to bring them from Ukraine. The Indian Ambassador to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy, had asked all students and Indian nationals staying in the war-hit country to contact on the emergency numbers provided by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. The MEA had set up a control room in Delhi to provide information and assistance to Indian students and nationals in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 600 Indian students have been evacuated from the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. The students have reached Poland. They are likely to board flights to India on Thursday. The Indian nationals were taken from Sumy in a convoy of 13 buses escorted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Poltava, Anshad Ali, a student coordinator told the news agency.

